New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence and said he is ready to accept whatever the Congress chief decides amid a rift in the party. Giving further details, the Punja Chief Minister said that he discussed the internal matters of the party with Sonia Gandhi.

"I had come to meet the Congress president, discussed internal matters of the party, Punjab development issue. Whatever decision she takes as far as Punjab is concerned, we are ready for it. We are totally geared up for the upcoming elections," Captain Amarinder Singh said.

He also said that he does not want to comment on Sidhu as he has come to Delhi to strengthen the party.

The meeting comes amid a continued attack by former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on the chief minister. Singh and Sidhu have been at loggerheads over various issues.

As per updates, Singh and Gandhi will work out a formula to end factionalism by accommodating all sections, castes and regions in the overhaul of the Punjab state unit of the party as well as the state cabinet, with just months to go for the assembly polls.

Singh was in Delhi twice last month to meet the three-member panel headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, set up to resolve the infighting in the Punjab Congress.

Singh’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi came days after Sidhu had met former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.