Ready To Answer Questions From CBI, Ethics Committee When Called: Mahua Moitra After Hiranandani’s Affidavit

Moitra has been at the centre of a political storm after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused the Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar in West Bengal of taking bribes from the businessman to ask questions in Parliament.

Ready To Answer Questions From CBI, Ethics Committee When Called: Mahua Moitra After 'Cash For Query' Row

New Delhi: Amid the ‘cash for query’ allegations, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said she “welcomed answering questions” from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, which she noted, had “absolute majority of BJP members”.Moitra has been at the centre of a political storm after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused the Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar in West Bengal of taking bribes from the businessman to ask questions in Parliament. He has urged Speaker Om Birla to constitute an inquiry committee to look into the charges against her.

Trending Now

“I welcome answering questions to CBI and Ethics Committee (which has absolute majority of BJP members) if and when they call me,” Moitra wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Her comment comes a day after Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of the Hiranandani Group, claimed in an affidavit to the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha that she provided him her Parliament login and password so that he could “post the questions” directly “on her behalf when required”

You may like to read

The affidavit comes days after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote two letters — one to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla claiming there are allegations that Moitra took bribes to protect the interest of the Hiranandani Group, and the other to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging him to investigate the IP addresses of Moitra’s log-in credentials for Lok Sabha to check if they had been accessed by someone else..

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla has referred Dubey’s complaint to the Ethics Committee, which has called Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai for oral evidence on October 26. Dehadrai, who filed the initial complaint, is Moitra’s former partner, and was involved in a tussle with her over their pet dog. The Krishnanagar MP has filed multiple police complaints against Dehadrai in the past six months. She has also said the complaint is based on “a jilted ex’s lies”.

Dehadrai meanwhile in a post on X alleged that an attempt was made to coerce him to withdraw his CBI complaint in exchange of Moitra’s pet Henry. This was reposted by Dubey.

“An attempt was made yesterday afternoon, to coerce me into withdrawing my CBI complaint and letter to Nishikant Dubey in exchange for Henry. I flatly refused – will give details to CBI. Messenger is totally innocent – but tells you everything about her,” he said. Dubey, in a post in Hindi on X, said it is a battle to “save Parliament”, and not a political battle.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES