New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday responded to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu's 'thank you' tweet for providing Israel with the anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drug, saying that India is 'ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends.'

Today, just hours after Netanyahu thanked 'good friend' Modi, the Prime Minister tweeted: "We have to jointly fight this pandemic. India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends."

"Praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel, PM Netanyahu," Modi further stated in his tweet.

We have to jointly fight this pandemic. India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends. Praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel. @netanyahu https://t.co/jChdGbMnfH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, two days after a plane from India carrying materials used to make medicines for COVID-19 patients arrived in Israel on Tuesday, Netanyahu had tweeted: “Thank you, my dear friend Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, for sending chloroquine to Israel. All the citizens of Israel thank you!”

On a related note, PM Modi also responded to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who, too, had thanked India for providing his country with the HCQ drug, tweeting: “Thank you President Jair Bolsonaro. The India-Brazil partnership is stronger than ever in these challenging times. India is committed to contribute to humanity’s fight against this pandemic.”

Thank you President @jairbolsonaro. The India-Brazil partnership is stronger than ever in these challenging times. India is committed to contribute to humanity's fight against this pandemic. https://t.co/uIKmvXPUo7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine, notably, has been recommended by many as a possible medicine to treat coronavirus, to treat which, no medicine or vaccine has been discovered or developed thus far.

Earlier this week, the government had lifted a ban on export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol in a ‘humanitarian gesture’ to help neighbouring countries in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.