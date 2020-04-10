New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday responded to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu’s ‘thank you’ tweet for providing Israel with the anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drug, saying that India is ‘ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends.’ Also Read - 'Thank You,' Says Netanyahu to 'Dear Friend' Modi as Israel Receives Hydroxychloroquine From India
Today, just hours after Netanyahu thanked 'good friend' Modi, the Prime Minister tweeted: "We have to jointly fight this pandemic. India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends."
"Praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel, PM Netanyahu," Modi further stated in his tweet.
Earlier on Thursday, two days after a plane from India carrying materials used to make medicines for COVID-19 patients arrived in Israel on Tuesday, Netanyahu had tweeted: “Thank you, my dear friend Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, for sending chloroquine to Israel. All the citizens of Israel thank you!”
On a related note, PM Modi also responded to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who, too, had thanked India for providing his country with the HCQ drug, tweeting: “Thank you President Jair Bolsonaro. The India-Brazil partnership is stronger than ever in these challenging times. India is committed to contribute to humanity’s fight against this pandemic.”
Hydroxychloroquine, notably, has been recommended by many as a possible medicine to treat coronavirus, to treat which, no medicine or vaccine has been discovered or developed thus far.
Earlier this week, the government had lifted a ban on export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol in a ‘humanitarian gesture’ to help neighbouring countries in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.