New Delhi: After reports surfaced that Pakistan Army is planning to hold a march involving locals from Kashmir to Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, the Indian Army said that it is fully ready foil it as it would create disturbances on the international border.

“We are fully prepared to tackle the march of the PoK locals to the LoC in the Kashmir valley. We will act against them as per the laid down standard operating procedures,” a source Indian Army was quoted as saying by ANI.

Top Indian Army sources:Pakistan Army has planned a march involving locals from Kashmir to Line of Control (LoC) on Oct4 to create disturbances on abrogation of Article370. Indian Army fully prepared to foil Pakistan Army sponsored march of locals from Pak occupied Kashmir to LoC pic.twitter.com/I5aucppmvL — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

Saying that Pakistan has already been warned about holding such march, the Indian Army said that the Kashmiris on the Pakistan side are being used as cannon fodder by them.

The India Army said that the Pakistan’s law enforcing agencies must ensure sanctity of the Line of Control. As per reports, the march is being planned in protest against India’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Saying that it is aware of the public utterances of Pakistani leaders aimed at instigating unarmed civilians, the Indian Army said it is a known fact that the civilians are being sent in harm’s way to create a humanitarian crisis to draw world attention.

After failing to internationalise the Kashmir issue, Pakistan is trying different means to create unrest and disturbance in the valley.

The bilateral relationship between the two countries came under severe strain after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of August 5 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and divided it into two union territories. Since then, Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic relationship, suspended bilateral trade, halted Thar and Samjhauta Express along with banning Indian cinemas in Pakistani theatres. The country has also expelled the Indian envoy. Not only this, Pakistan has also been trying to gain international support against India on the Kashmir issue.