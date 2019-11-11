New Delhi: In an interesting turn of events, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackray on Monday evening said his party is in a position along with his new allies the NCP and the Congress to stake claim to form the government in Maharashtra. He also said that his chief ministership will provide a stable government in the state.

He also went to say that the Congress and the NCP have been speaking to us, MLAs have been speaking to us. “As talks are on, as the second-largest party, it was our right to come here. We’ve expressed our willingness to form govt, we’ve asked for extension of 48 hours to fulfil our procedure,” he said.