New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it is ready to give over 200 square metre area to a committee of devotees for the reconstruction of Guru Ravidas temple at the same site in South Delhi’s Tughlakabad forest area where the shrine was demolished on August 10 following court’s direction.

Appearing for Centre, Attorney General KK Venugopal said that the decision has been taken to ensure peace and harmony. Venugopal, further asserted that he held consultation with all parties including devotees and government officials following which Centre agreed to give the same piece of land considering sensitivity and faith of devotees for the site.

“That same 200 square metre area of the site can be handed over to a committee of devotees for construction of temple. Of the total seven petitioners, who approached court against demolition of temple, five have agreed to the proposal,” Venugopal added.

Following this, a bench of A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat asked parties seeking construction of a temple to submit objections, if any by Monday. A final judgement in the matter will be pronounced on October 23, Wednesday.

Earlier on October 4, the top court, while hearing a plea on reconstruction of the temple, had said it respects the ‘sentiments of everyone’ but the law has to be followed. It had asked the parties to come up with a solution for a better location for building the temple. The court had then made it clear that the temple was demolished for being on forest land and cannot be restored.

“We respect sentiments of everybody but we have to follow the law,” a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and S. Ravindra Bhat assured the petitioners seeking reconstruction of the temple that it will do the best that could be done under the law.

The court had asked all parties to hold consultations with the Attorney General and to come out with a good solution amicably. The bench had assured that after all parties come out with better land, better location and a better way to build the temple, it will pass an order.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Ashok Tanwar, the Congress’ former Haryana unit chief, and former Haryana Minister Pradeep Jain Aditya seeking reconstruction of the Guru Ravidas temple in the Tughlaqabad forest area