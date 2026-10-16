‘Ready to go to jail’: Abhijeet Dipke alleges IB surveillance before tiranga march, says vehicles without number plates following him

Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that vehicles without number plates are following him and IB officials are monitoring his residence ahead of the party’s Tiranga march in Delhi. The protest, planned at Connaught Place’s Central Park on October 16.

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Abhijeet Dipke alleges IB surveillance before tiranga march, says vehicles without number plates following him (Image: PTI)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that vehicles without number plates have been following him and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials have been keeping an eye on his home. He claimed that Delhi Police could detain him on Thursday night or Friday morning, ahead of the party’s planned Tiranga march in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Thursday, Dipke said he was ready to go to jail if the authorities considered waving the national flag a crime. He said the party would continue with its planned peaceful demonstration despite his concerns about possible police action.

“We will peacefully go and wave the Tiranga,” Dipke said, adding that he was prepared to face arrest for the act.

“If we have to go to jail to wave the Tiranga in this country, then we are ready for it,” he added.

Dipke says he is not afraid of arrest

Dipke claimed that vehicles without number plates had been following him and alleged that IB personnel were asking the security guard outside his residence about him. He said he was aware that Delhi Police might detain him before the planned march but insisted that the possibility of arrest would not stop him from taking part in the protest.

Dipke also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the action against CJP members. He questioned why people were facing legal action in connection with demonstrations involving the national flag.

The party has presented Friday’s march as a protest against the arrests and as a demand for the right to display the Tricolour peacefully.

“Tomorrow, we will say that we will wave the Tiranga at 100 places. So you will shut down all 100 places?” he said.

“Tomorrow, we will say that if you go to Narendra Modi’s rally and wave the Tiranga, will you cancel your rally? What a joke you have made,” he said.

CJP plans tiranga march at Central Park

The CJP has called on its supporters and members of the public to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday, October 16, to wave the national flag.

The proposed demonstration, called Lehra Do Tiranga, is part of the party’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party has accused the Election Commission of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and has demanded Kumar’s removal.

The march comes after two CJP members, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were sent to five days of judicial custody in Tihar Jail. Police have accused them of entering Jantar Mantar without permission and violating earlier undertakings to maintain peace. The party, however, has questioned the action taken against its members.

Central Park to remain closed on October 16 and 17

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced on Thursday that Central Park would remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17.

The decision came ahead of the CJP’s planned demonstration. The Delhi High Court had declined to stop the proposed protest after a petition raised concerns about possible disruption to businesses and public movement in Connaught Place.

Dipke questioned the decision to close the park and asked whether authorities would shut down every location if the party planned to hold similar events at multiple places.

He also questioned whether a political rally would be cancelled if people intended to wave the national flag at the venue.

The CJP founder argued that displaying the national flag should not be treated as an offence and challenged the authorities to explain why such an event should be stopped.

CJP demands removal of Chief Election Commissioner

Apart from the proposed flag march, the party has been demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged problems with the SIR exercise.

Dipke said the party was not calling for a change of government but wanted Kumar to be replaced through a fair and independent process.

He also alleged that Kumar was not listening to the other Election Commissioners and questioned whether demanding the CEC’s removal could be considered a crime.

Dipke described the current situation as an emergency-like period and alleged that the government was avoiding formally declaring an Emergency because of the possible damage to its image.

The allegations made by Dipke concerning surveillance and the possibility of his detention had not been independently established in the information available at the time of his press conference.