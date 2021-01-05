New Delhi: Days after two crucial vaccines got approval for emergency use in India, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that the government is ready to introduce COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from date of emergency use authorisation. It also said the move should be based on the country Based on feedback of the dry-run of coronvirus vaccines. Also Read - ‘Crucial Time to Save Lives’: Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech Pledge Smooth Vaccine Rollout

“Based on the feedback of dry-run, the Central government is ready to introduce COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from date of emergency use authorisation,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said. Also Read - ‘Wrong to Say We Are Not Transparent in Data,’ Says Bharat Biotech on Row Over COVAXIN

Addressing a press conference, Bhushan said that there are 4 primary vaccine stores called GMSD located in Karnal, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata and there are 37 vaccine stores in the country. He added that these places store vaccines in bulk and distribute further. Also Read - India Approves Covishield, Covaxin For Emergency Use; Opposition Raises Doubts | Top Developments

“The facility including the number of vaccines stored and temperature trackers is monitored digitally. We have this facility for over a decade in the country,” Rajesh Bhushan added.

He also said that the healthcare workers and frontline workers would not need to register themselves as a beneficiary as their data is bulk database that has been populated on the Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system in a bulk manner.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said the Centre has initiated a series of actions to prevent the virus spread and was now taking up the vaccination drive in a big way.

In his address at the 32nd Convocation of city-based Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) held virtually, he said the pandemic showcased the contribution of the government sector towards adequate healthcare – both Intensive Care and otherwise.

“And most of all, it needs a powerful societal commitment. Doctors are the backbone of any society. If our doctors are committed, then many things will automatically fall into place,” he said.

Stating that the Centre has initiated a series of actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has interacted with Chief Ministers of all states and UTs and all stakeholders to regularly understand issues and collaborate with them for effective COVID management.

This year, the Centre has already made a substantial increase in the healthcare spend and the Finance Commission has projected a massive increase in the health outlay in the next five years.

“The recent pandemic has showcased the contribution of the Government sector towards adequate healthcare…. both intensive care and otherwise. The Central government is taking up the vaccination drive in a big way,” Vardhan said.