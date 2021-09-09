Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said the state is open to the investigation related to Karnal’s lathi-charge incident including the objectionable comment made by an IAS officer Ayush Sinha that agitated the protesting farmers. The remarks of ‘crack heads of farmers’ had angered the farmers which altogether led to a protest outside the district headquarters secretariat. However, the Haryana Home Minister clearly said that nobody can be hanged without a probe as someone is demanding it.Also Read - Farmers Vow to Continue Protest at Govt Office in Haryana as Talks Fail For Second Day in Karnal

The government has already transferred the Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha, the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who was caught on camera instructing the police to hit the protesting farmers on their heads if they try to breach the security cordon. Also Read - Karnal Mahapanchayat: Farmers Continue Sit-in Protest Outside Mini Secretariat

However, the Haryana Home Minister also warned farmers who have ‘gheraoed’ the Mini Secretariat that action would also be taken against them if they were found guilty. Also Read - Kisan Mahapanchayat: Talks With Karnal Officials Fail, Farmers to Decide Next Course of Action Soon

The farmers protested the alleged lathi-charge by the police on farmers in Karnal on August 28. They were charged down by the police after they tried to march towards the BJP meeting venue where leaders like Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and OP Dhankar were present.

We are ready to conduct a fair investigation but it's not only the SDM (Ayush Sinha) who will be probed, the entire episode will be investigated too. If farmers and their leaders are found guilty, action will be taken against them too: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/3wvS7yazgq — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

While talking to the media in Ambala, Vij said, “We are ready for an impartial probe, but this will not only be related to the SDM (Ayush Sinha), but the entire Karnal episode. He further added that even if the farmers or their leaders are found guilty in the investigation then suitable actions will be taken against them.

Vij further added that only genuine demands can be accepted. ” We cannot hang anyone because someone says so. Is the country’s IPC (Indian Penal Code) different and the farmers’ IPC different? It cannot be like this and punishment is always given as per the offence committed. To find out the offence, a probe has to be conducted,” he added.

Hundreds and thousands of farmers have set up their camp outside the mini-secretariat in Karnal even as their agitation entered into the third day on Thursday. The demand for action on the IAS officer has now become a prestige battle for the farmers. The farmer leaders, after holding talks with the administration on Wednesday, announced that their sit-in protest would continue until their demands are met. The Samyukt Kissan Morcha had earlier demanded that a murder case should be registered against the IAS officer over his derogatory remarks.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in the district till Thursday midnight as issued by the State Home Department.

(With Inputs from IANS)