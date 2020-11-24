New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the state government is ready to work with the government at the centre to ensure speedy COVID-19 vaccination for everyone. Also Read - Maharashtra Records 5439 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, State Says no Plan to Impose Lockdown

“The state government was ready to work with the Central government and all other stakeholders to ensure speedy and universal vaccination for everyone as soon it is available,” Banerjee said. Also Read - Psychic Who 'Predicted' COVID-19 Pandemic And Trump's Defeat Now Tells You For How Long Pandemic Will Last

Her statement came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with several Chief Ministers over the deteriorating pandemic situation in their states earlier in the day. Also Read - Pollution Played Key Role in Severity of 3rd Wave of COVID-19 in Delhi: Kejriwal Tells PM Modi

“The government is keeping a close track of vaccine development. We are in touch with Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers. We are also in touch with global regulators, governments of other countries, multinational organisations and international companies. It is not certain whether there will be one, two or three doses,” PM Modi had said at the meeting.

As many as 3,557 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths were reported in West Bengal on Monday, the state health ministry informed.

The total cases in the state stand at 4,59,918, including 25,030 active cases, 4,26,816 discharges, and 8,072 deaths.

Meanwhile, India reported 37,975 new COVID-19 infections and 480 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total cases in the country now stands at 91,77,841 including 86,04,955 recoveries and 4,38,667 active cases. With 480 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 1,34,218.

(With ANI inputs)