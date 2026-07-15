Real-time monitoring, 24/7 coordination: Govt takes BIG decision after Indian 9th sailor death in Hormuz attack, launches seafarer-first initiative

The dashboard will provide real-time updates on each vessel, including its location, ownership, cargo, number of crew members, crew welfare, security risk, planned route, next destination and the facilities available on board.

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The Centre on Tuesday announced several new measures to protect Indian seafarers working in the Strait of Hormuz and support the families of those affected by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The move comes after an Indian sailor, Rohan Kumar was killed in a missile attack on two Emirati oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the incident, an inter-ministerial meeting was held under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. During the meeting, the government decided to create a real-time dashboard to monitor Indian seafarers serving on ships across the region, regardless of which country’s flag the vessel carries.

He also appointed liaison officers for every affected Indian seafarer, and directed round-the-clock coordination among the ministries concerned, the Indian Navy, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), and Indian missions in Iran and Oman.

The Centre also announced that every affected family will be assigned a dedicated liaison officer to provide assistance and regular updates. The government said it will continue to put the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers first as tensions in West Asia remain high.

Sonowal said the government is taking a coordinated approach to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian seafarers working in the region.

He directed the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) to set up a detailed operational dashboard to monitor every Indian sailor serving on ships in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, regardless of the country under whose flag the vessel is registered.

According to the government, the dashboard will provide real-time updates on each vessel, including its location, ownership, cargo, number of crew members, crew welfare, security risk, planned route, next destination and the facilities available on board. This will help authorities respond quickly if any emergency arises.