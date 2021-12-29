New Delhi: The rising Omicron and daily COVID cases have kept the health experts and government on their toes. However, a closer look at the numbers also indicates that there is no need to panic. So far, the country had been witnessing a significant drop in daily infections but the latest spike amid rising concern over the new variant of the deadly virus has brought back a feeling of deja vu. In the last 24 hours, the country has logged 9,195 new COVID19 cases— nearly 3,000 more than what was recorded yesterday. Besides, India’s Omicron tally has also mounted to 781. The maximum number of cases, 238, were reported from Delhi, followed by Maharashtra (167).Also Read - India's Omicron Tally Nears 800-Mark: Delhi Worst-Hit With Over 200 Cases | Top Developments

Explosive Growth in Daily COVID Cases Likely

In an email, Paul Kattuman, professor at the Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge which has developed a Covid-19 India tracker predicted that the country may see an uptick in Covid-19 growth rate within days and head into an intense but short-lived virus wave

“New infections will begin to rise in a few days, possibly within this week,” Bloomberg quoted Kattuman as saying. He added that it was hard to predict how high the daily cases could go.

Delhi, Mumbai Witness Massive Jump in Daily Cases

However, on Tuesday, Delhi witnessed a record jump in daily coronavirus cases. As per the health department data, the national capital saw 496 fresh infections— the highest since June 4. The positivity rate also stood at 0.89 per cent – the highest since 31 May.

The surge in daily COVID cases and Omicron infections for the past few days forced the Delhi government to bring back the lockdown-like curbs and sound a ‘yellow alert’ across the city.

Similarly, Mumbai also saw a massive rise in COVID cases. The city logged 1,377 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise from 809 infections reported a day ago, and one more death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A Look At Overall Monthly Figures

As per the data of the Union Health Ministry, the daily rise in new COVID-19 cases has been recorded below 10,000 for 12 straight days and less than 50,000 cases have been recorded for 164 consecutive days now.

On December 1, India added 8,954 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases were recorded at less than a lakh after 547 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data. A week later, on December 8, the cases dropped steadily and the country logged 8,439 cases. This brought India’s total caseload to 3,46,56,822.

Continuing the downward trend, India on December 15 logged 6,984 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 87,562, the Union Health Ministry data had shown. Another sigh of relief came On December 22, when less than 6,500 cases — 6,317 to be specific were reported across the country.

As per the World Health Organisation, India logged 49,765 cases in the week ending December 19, which 13.08% – lower than what was recorded in the previous weeks.