New Delhi: Two days after removing BJP from her Twitter bio and calling her supporters for a meeting on December 12, former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Tuesday said she has been an honest worker of the BJP but is undergoing stress at the moment because of certain allegations against her. However, she will say it all during the meeting with her supporters on December 12.

“I have been an honest worker of the party (BJP). I have worked for the party. And I am distressed at allegations against me. I will speak on December 12 now, wouldn’t want to say more right now,” she said.

Pankaja Munde: I have been an honest worker of the party (BJP), I have worked for the party. And I am distressed at allegations against me. I will speak on December 12 now, wouldn't want to say more right now. pic.twitter.com/IkEFTxQsLi — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

The statement comes after two days she changed her Twitter handle and in an emotional Facebook post, she said that after her defeat in the recently held assembly polls, she had received several calls and messages from her supporters to meet.

She also said that in the changed political scenario in the state, the future course of action will be taken by her when she will meet her supporters on December 12.

“Really, I have a lot to speak about on that day. I am sure all my soldiers will attend the rally and will support me,” she said.

The reaction came from her after she lost from Parli seat to NCP’s Dhananjay Munde by a margin of approximately 30,000 votes.

Refuting media reports, Maharashtra BJP chief Maharashtra Chandrakant Patil said Pankaja is not leaving the BJP and she has also no plans to join the Shiv Sena.

“There are rumours circulating in media and social media claiming that Pankaja Munde, the daughter of late Gopinath Munde, is planning to leave BJP or do something else. Both she and her father had worked very hard for the people and the party,” Patil said.