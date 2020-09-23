New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting and urged the different states to reassess the coronavirus situation by focusing on effective testing, tracing, treatment and surveillance, as well as clearing rumours regarding the pandemic. Also Read - COVID-19: Blood Test to Predict High-Risk COVID Patients, Say Researchers

Speaking to chief ministers of the seven worst-hit states via video conferencing, PM Modi asked them to reconsider if imposing lockdowns of one or two days are effective in containing COVID-19. He also told them to press on with full strength in opening economic activities while fighting the virus.

"We need to increase our focus on effective testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging: PM Modi during his meeting with Chief Ministers & Health Ministers of seven COVID-19 high burden States/UT to review COVID response and management," the prime minister said.

“Effective messaging is also necessary because most COVID-19 infections are without symptoms. In such a situation, rumours may rise. It might raise doubts in the minds of the people that testing is bad. Some people also make the mistake of underestimating the severity of infection,” he added.

Stressing on the need to contain the rising caseloads in the seven states, the prime minister said “micro containment zones” should be the way forward as it will curb the infection spread and also allow activities to go on.

“The nationwide lockdown in the initial phases yielded very positive results and our focus now should be on micro-containment zones,” he said.

There are more than 700 districts in the country but only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry. I suggest CMs hold virtual conferences with people at district/block level for 7 days. We’ve to learn from the best practices from across the states,” he said.

It is difficult to make wearing masks a habit, but we will not be able to get the desired results if we don’t make it a part of our daily life, he said in the meeting.

The prime minister said it has to be ensured that medicines move unhindered from one state to another and noted that India has also been able to supply medicines across the world during such hard times.