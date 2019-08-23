New Delhi: Rebel AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk, Alka Lamba, was on Friday marshalled out of the Assembly. Later, she explained what had transpired. She said, “Today, when I raised issues of people, that despite Delhi govt’s claims of ‘Muft jaanch, muft dawaien aur muft ilaaj Dilli sarkar ke hospitals mein ho raha hai,’ I placed the evidence that medicines are prescribed from outside.”

She added, “People are taking loans to purchase medicines. I only wanted assurance from Health Minister that govt will bear the expense of the medicines. But I was marshalled out of Assembly.”

Lamba was sent out by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for “defying” his directions. On the second day of the monsoon session, the Chandni Chowk legislator in a special mention alleged that two families recently had to purchase medicines from private shops despite the Delhi government’s claim that drugs were provided free of cost at its hospitals.

Lamba claimed that the matter was related to GB Pant Hospital under the Delhi government. Responding to allegations, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain told the house that he will get the charge probed. Lamba continued to raise the issue despite the Speaker asking her to sit down. When she did not relent, Goel ordered her to be marshalled out of the House.