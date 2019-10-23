New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to resume hearing on the petition filed by 17 rebel MLAs of Karnataka Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition on Wednesday, after deferring the case by a day earlier on Tuesday.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice NV Ramana was hearing the plea challenging the disqualification of the Karnataka MLAs under the anti-defection law by Speaker KR Ramesh.

Following the hearing, JDS chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda also said that his party will not go for an alliance with any party, and will contest only on its own.

It must be noted here that the 15-seat assembly of Karnataka is slated for by-polls in December. As a result, the disqualified MLAs had requested an interim order to allow them to contest the elections.

The Karnataka seats were left vacant earlier this year after a high-drama political crisis led to the resignations and debarring of the Congress-JDS MLAs. The bye-elections in Karnataka were scheduled to take place on October 21. However, last month, the Election Commission took an unprecedented decision to defer it till December.

The Karnataka Congress party had condemned the move and blamed the EC for acting like the ruling BJP’s ‘agent’. “Why this arbitrary decision? EC is acting like an agent of BJP. This proves EC is compromised and is acting to the benefit of BJP and Disqualified MLAs,” a tweet by Karnataka Congress read.

Incidentally, of the 15 constituencies that are going for the upcoming by-polls, 12 are represented by Congress and three by JD(S). Karnataka will go for polls on December 5, while the counting of votes will take place on December 11, 2019.