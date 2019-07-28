New Delhi: Hours after Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified 14 rebel MLAs, for defying their party whips to attend the House on July 23, all the legislators have said that they would challenge the Kumar’s decision in the Supreme Court on Monday. “The disqualification is against the law…just under a whip served on them, you cannot force the legislators to come to the House,” disqualified Rebel JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath said.

Furthermore, he added,”The speaker has disqualified members of the legislature on the grounds that they have not attended the House…so against this decision pronounced by the Speaker, we are approaching the Supreme Court on Monday.”