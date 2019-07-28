New Delhi: Hours after Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified 14 rebel MLAs, for defying their party whips to attend the House on July 23, all the legislators have said that they would challenge the Kumar’s decision in the Supreme Court on Monday. “The disqualification is against the law…just under a whip served on them, you cannot force the legislators to come to the House,” disqualified Rebel JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath said.
Furthermore, he added,”The speaker has disqualified members of the legislature on the grounds that they have not attended the House…so against this decision pronounced by the Speaker, we are approaching the Supreme Court on Monday.”
Earlier on Sunday, a day before the trust vote on the BS Yediyurappa government in the Karnataka Assembly, the Speaker disqualified 14 rebel MLAs of the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) for defying their party whips to attend the House on July 23. This disqualification will not have a direct impact on the Yediyurappa government’s trust vote scheduled to take place on July 29.
Kumar had disqualified three rebel Congress MLAs under the anti-defection law earlier this week. Speaking to reporters, Kumar had said that the resignation by the three MLAs — Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and R Shankar — were “not voluntary and genuine”. Hence, he decided to disqualify them with immediate effect till the end of the term of the current House in 2023.