New Delhi: The Kerala Assembly House witnessed ruckus on Wednesday morning as United Democratic Front MLAs started shouting slogans against governor Arif Mohammad Khan as he arrived for the Budget Session. Assembly marshals had to escort the governor to his chair as his way was blocked by protesting MLAs. As the governor began his address, the UDF MLAs walked out.
I’m going to read this para (against CAA) because CM wants me to read this: Guv
According to reports, the Governor on Tuesday conveyed to the CM, Pinayari Vijayan, that he won’t read paragraph 18 of the speech that he delivered today. However, he read that anti-CAA paragraph on Wednesday and said that he was doing this only because the CM wanted him to read this. “I hold the view that this doesn’t come under policy or programme,” the governor said.
The paragraph mentions the Kerala government’s stand on CAA. This doesn’t have the governor’s approval, Khan had said on Tuesday denying to read that passage. Following the passage of the anti-CAA resolution in Kerala Assembly, a tussle between the government and the governor has been going on as Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has claimed that he was not consulted before passing the anti-CAA resolution.