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Received emergency alert on mobile phones? Nationwide cell broadcast test to be held today; citizens urged not to panic

Received emergency alert on mobile phones? Nationwide cell broadcast test to be held today; citizens urged not to panic

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will conduct a nationwide test of the Cell Broadcast Alert System on Saturday, May 2, 2026. During this test, your phone might vibrate or blink with a alert message. Know details here.

Emergency Alert on mobile phones Today: Nationwide Cell Broadcast Test to be held on May 2; Citizens urged not to panic(Photo Credit: X/@DoT_India)

If your smartphone suddenly starts beeping and, within a few minutes, plays an emergency alert, there’s no need to panic. Citizens are advised not to panic as this is part of an emergency mobile alert trial being conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

What is the Nationwide Cell Broadcast Test all about?

In order to strengthen the country’s emergency communication system, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is all set to carry out a nationwide test of the Cell Broadcast Alert System on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

As per a report by The Hindu, citizens may receive an emergency alert notification on their mobile phones. Under this drill, the emergency alert notification could be accompanied by a loud sound or vibration. Officials have appealed to the public not to panic, as this is not a real emergency but only a drill, as per the Hindu report.

Also Read: Jabalpur Tragedy: Why was MP Tourism boat allowed to operate despite Yellow Alert? Life Jackets locked below deck, survivors allege safety lapses

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When will this drill take place?

Taking to X, previously Twitter, the National Disaster Management Authority in Andhra Pradesh wrote,” The National Disaster Management Authority @ndmaindia is taking steps to further strengthen the nationwide emergency warning system. As part of this, test messages will be sent to mobile phones in the Andhra Pradesh capital region between 11:15 AM and 12:15 PM on Saturday morning.”

Also Read: West Bengal Elections 2026 Re-Poll Live: Suvendu Adhikari welcomes re-polling, voting underway at 15 booths

Should citizens panic?

The authority has advised people not to panic if they receive such alerts on their phones. According to the press release released by the Ministry of Communications, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, will launch mobile-based disaster communication systems on May 2, 2026.

अगर आपके फोन पर Alert Message आए, घबराएं नहीं। यह Emergency Alert System की testing का हिस्सा है,

ताकि आपदा के समय सही जानकारी समय पर मिल सके। Testing के दौरान यह संदेश बार-बार आ सकता है।

इसे अनदेखा करें, आपको कुछ करने की ज़रूरत नहीं है।#EmergencyAlerts #StayAlert… pic.twitter.com/z0UdeWoZGT — DoT India (@DoT_India) May 1, 2026

The system has been developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Government of India to ensure timely dissemination of critical information to its citizens.

In which parts of the country will the test be scheduled?

The test is scheduled to cover Delhi NCR and the capital cities of all States and Union Territories. As mentioned by the Hindu report, the test will exclude border areas and poll-bound states. At present, repolling is underway in 15 polling stations of the South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, following the directions from the Election Commission of India(ECI). Repolling is done after reports of alleged tampering with electronic voting machines(EVMs) during the second phase of the Assembly Elections conducted on April 29.

Big step towards a safer India! Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, along with Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, to launch nationwide mobile-based disaster communication system on May 2. Indigenous Cell Broadcast testing underway for real-time, geo-targeted alerts in… pic.twitter.com/JJXCw6doD8 — DoT India (@DoT_India) April 30, 2026

The aim of this drill is to strengthen alert dissemination in time-critical situations, such as tsunamis, earthquakes, lightning strikes, and man-made emergencies like gas leaks or chemical hazards. Citizens are requested not to panic. No action is required upon receiving this message.

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