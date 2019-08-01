New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs today confirmed the reports on Pakistan’s proposal of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav while denied commenting on the Pakistani media reports claiming arrest of alleged Indian spy Rakhi Gaj.

“We have received a proposal from Pakistan. We are evaluating the proposal in the light of ICJ judgement. We will maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels,” said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar at the weekly media briefing.

Last week, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said that post the “favourable judgement in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, we expect full consular access should be granted at the earliest – in full compliance and full conformity with the ICJ judgement and the Vienna Convention.”

Some Pakistani media reports were doing rounds about the arrest of an alleged Indian spy Rakhi Gaj by Pakistan authorities on which Kumar said that they do not react to unverified reports.

“We have not heard from the Pakistani side on this so we do not react to unverified media reports,” said Kumar.

At the briefing, Kumar also talked about the reports of the arrest of former Vice President of Maldives Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor for illegally entering India after Tuticorin Port Authority said that they have detained him.

Tuticorin Port (Tamil Nadu) Authority say they have detained the former vice-president of Maldives, Ahmed Adeeb. MEA says, ‘they are trying to ascertain the veracity of the reports.’ pic.twitter.com/9W4QDahnnR — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2019

“We are trying to ascertain the veracity of the reports. We will contact their government and find out if these reports are true,” he said.

Ahmed Adeeb was allegedly trying to illegally enter India as a crew member of a tug boat.