New Delhi: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday spoke out about the pressures he was under over the production of COVID-19 vaccines to meet the ever-increasing demand in India as the country battles through a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - No Vaccination For Those Aged 18-45 Years in Karnataka on May 1, Govt to Inform People When Vaccines Arrive

In his first comments since he was provided with Y plus category security by the Indian government earlier this week, Poonawalla told The Times, London in an interview about receiving aggressive calls from some of the most powerful people in India, demanding supplies of Covishield — the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that the Serum Institute is producing in India. Also Read - Centre Asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to Lower Price of COVID Vaccines Amid Criticism From States

Poonawalla also complained of being “vilified and blamed”, and hinted at starting a new vaccine production unit in the United Kingdom. Also Read - Zydus Gets DCGI Approval for Emergency Use of 'Virafin' In Treating Moderate COVID-19 Cases

“Threats’ is an understatement,” to describe what he faced from people demanding “instant supplies” of the vaccine, Poonawalla told The Times in an interview.

That pressure is largely behind his decision to fly into London to be with his wife and children, the 40-year-old entrepreneur said. “I’m staying here (London) for an extended time because I don’t want to go back to that situation. Everything falls on my shoulders but I can’t do it alone…I don’t want to be in a situation where you are just trying to do your job, and just because you can’t supply the needs of X, Y or Z you really don’t want to guess what they are going to do?” Poonawalla told the newspaper.

According to Indian government officials, reported PTI, the protection to Poonawalla has been given in view of “potential threats” to him. Armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be with him every time he travels to any part of the country, they said and added that the Y plus security cover will entail a posse of about 4-5 armed commandos.

He said he had received calls from “some of the most powerful men in India”, including “Chief Ministers…, heads of business conglomerates and others”.

“The level of expectation and aggression is really unprecedented. It’s overwhelming. Everyone feels they should get the vaccine. They can’t understand why anyone else should get it before them,” Poonawalla told The Times.

“They are saying if you don’t give us the vaccine it’s not going to be good… It’s not foul language. It’s the tone. It’s the implication of what they might do if I don’t comply. It’s taking control. It’s coming over and basically surrounding the place and not letting us do anything unless we give in to their demands,” Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla has been in London with his family for the last few days. The Times said he “flew to London to join his wife and two children hours before Britain banned travellers from India eight days ago”.

Besides, the businessman indicated in the interview that his move to London is also linked to business plans to expand vaccine manufacturing to countries outside India, which may include the likes of the UK. “There’s going to be an announcement in the next few days,” he said, when asked about Britain as one of the production bases outside India.

On being asked who must carry the blame for the situation India finds itself in, Poonawalla said, “If I give you the right answer, or any answer, my head would be chopped off… I can’t comment on the elections or Kumbh Mela. It’s too sensitive… I don’t think even God could have forecast it was going to get this bad.”