New Delhi: While addressing the nation on the eve of 73rd Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind spoke on the recent abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and said that he was “confident” that the decision would have “immense benefit” to the citizens of the region.

The President expressed his view on the recent resolution by the central government that scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir provided under Article 370. “I am confident that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions. They will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country,” he said.

Reiterating that the laws and provisions made by the government are for the development of the nation, Kovind said, “These include progressive, egalitarian laws and provisions related to Right to Education; accessing public info through Right To Information; reservations in education and employment, and other facilities for deprived communities; and justice for our daughters by abolishing unequal practices such as instant triple talaq.”

Speaking on how important it is for the policymakers to be responsive to the citizens’ demands, the President of India said, “It is critical for our key institutions and the policymakers to study and appreciate the message being sent by citizens and to be responsive to the thoughts and wishes of our people.”

“Indians share the same dreams. Today, the dreams are for accelerated development; for effective and transparent governance,” he added.

This is the first address to the nation by President Ram Nath Kovind since the re-election of the Modi government. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. It will be his sixth consecutive Independence Day speech.