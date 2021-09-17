New Delhi: ‘Increasing radicalisation is the biggest threat to global peace, security and trust deficit’, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Addressing the Plenary Session of the 21st Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State, PM Modi asserted that recent developments in Afghanistan had made this challenge more clear.Also Read - EAM Jaishankar, China’s Wang Yi Hold Talks in Dushanbe, Discuss Border Disengagement
"I believe that the biggest challenges in this area are related to peace, security and trust deficit. And the root cause of these problems is the increasing radicalisation. The recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge more clear," the Prime Minister stated.
Furthermore, PM Modi called for developing a shared template to fight radicalism and extremism. He also asserted that SCO should work to develop a strong network among moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam.
Here are the key points from his 6-minute address
- “Fight against radicalisation is not only needed for regional security and trust but also required to ensure a bright future for the youth of the region”, PM stated.
- During the address Prime Minister Modi also welcomed Iran as a new member country of the SCO. He also welcomed the three new dialogue partners – Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar.
- Underlining the importance of connectivity, he said that India is committed to increasing its connectivity with Central Asia.
- “To ensure mutual trust, connectivity projects should be consultative, transparent and participatory. There should be respect for the territorial integrity of all countries”, said PM Modi.
- We believe that landlocked Central Asian countries can benefit immensely by connecting with India’s vast market, stated PM
- Furthermore, Prime Minister said that the members’ countries must encourage our talented youngsters towards science and rational thinking.
- “We can bring our startups and entrepreneurs together to make the innovative spirit towards making India a stakeholder in an emerging technology”, said PM Modi.