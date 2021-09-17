New Delhi: ‘Increasing radicalisation is the biggest threat to global peace, security and trust deficit’, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Addressing the Plenary Session of the 21st Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State, PM Modi asserted that recent developments in Afghanistan had made this challenge more clear.Also Read - EAM Jaishankar, China’s Wang Yi Hold Talks in Dushanbe, Discuss Border Disengagement

“I believe that the biggest challenges in this area are related to peace, security and trust deficit. And the root cause of these problems is the increasing radicalisation. The recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge more clear,” the Prime Minister stated. Also Read - PM Modi's 71st Birthday: From Record Covid-19 Vaccination to E-Auction of Gifts, How BJP Aims to Make The Day Historic

Furthermore, PM Modi called for developing a shared template to fight radicalism and extremism. He also asserted that SCO should work to develop a strong network among moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam. Also Read - Black Market Thrives as Foreign Embassies Remain Closed in Taliban-Controlled Kabul

SCO should develop a shared template to fight radicalism and extremism: PM Narendra Modi at SCO Summit — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

Here are the key points from his 6-minute address