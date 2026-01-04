Home

News

Recent developments in Venezuela...: India voices deep concern over developments in Venezuela

‘Recent developments in Venezuela…’: India voices ‘deep concern’ over developments in Venezuela

New Delhi has called upon "all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region".

Venezuela attack: India on Sunday voiced “deep concern” over the US capturing Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a military operation, and said it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the oil-rich South American country.

In its first reaction to the unprecedented American action in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, early on Saturday, New Delhi also called for a peaceful resolution of the situation through dialogue to ensure stability in the region and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of the people of that country.

The United States brought Maduro and his wife, Lady Cilia Flores, to New York to face drug trafficking-related charges. Venezuela, denouncing the US action, has announced a state of national emergency.

“Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela,” it said.

New Delhi also called upon “all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region”.

The US carried out the military assault on Caracas after consistently accusing Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking. The Venezuelan leader had stridently denied the charges.

In its brief statement, the MEA said the Indian embassy in Caracas has been in touch with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance to them. On Saturday night, India advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela and urged all those who are in that country to exercise extreme caution.

“In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela,” the MEA said.

“All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas,” it said. There are around 50 NRIs (non-resident Indians) and 30 PIOs (persons of Indian origin) in Venezuela, according to the embassy in Caracas.

After Maduro and his wife were flown out of Caracas, US President Donald Trump told a news conference that his country will run Venezuela until a transition of power can take place.

“We are going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” Trump said.

The US president also said the “extremely successful” operation should serve as a warning to anyone who would threaten American sovereignty or endanger American lives.

Venezuela’s Supreme Court has asked Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez to take charge of the country as the interim president. Rodriguez visited New Delhi in February last year to participate in the India Energy Week.

India and Venezuela share a history of warm relations. A major thrust to the bilateral relationship was imparted by former president Hugo Chavez’s State Visit to India in March 2005. The energy sector is one of the key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

India’s ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) has a joint venture with Corporacion Venezolana del Petroleo (CVP). The joint venture is known as ” PetroleraIndovenezolana SA” for the production and exploration of oil in the San Cristobal field, in which the OVL has a 40-per cent stake.

The OVL’s investment in the project is approximately USD 200 million, according to the Indian embassy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.