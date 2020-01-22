Mumbai: In a major development, the Maharashtra government has made it compulsory to recite the Preamble to the Constitution in all schools across the state starting January 26.
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday said that from January 26 onwards it will be made compulsory for school students to read-out the preamble to the Constitution during their morning assemblies.
Reading of the preamble is the part of the “sovereignty of constitution, welfare of all” campaign, a state government circular said.
“Students will recite the preamble to the Constitution so that they know its importance. It is an old GR. But we will implement it from January 26,” the school education minister, who is a Congress MLA, said.
A government resolution (GR) about reading the preamble during school assemblies was issued in February 2013 when the Congress-NCP government was in power.
Notably, the move to make students read out the preamble to Constitution comes at a time when massive protests are being held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
(With PTI inputs)