Mumbai: In a major development, the Maharashtra government has made it compulsory to recite the Preamble to the Constitution in all schools across the state starting January 26.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday said that from January 26 onwards it will be made compulsory for school students to read-out the preamble to the Constitution during their morning assemblies.

Reading of the preamble is the part of the “sovereignty of constitution, welfare of all” campaign, a state government circular said.

Maharashtra Government: In every primary and secondary school in the state, reading of Preamble of the Constitution after prayer will be mandatory from January 26. — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020

“Students will recite the preamble to the Constitution so that they know its importance. It is an old GR. But we will implement it from January 26,” the school education minister, who is a Congress MLA, said.

A government resolution (GR) about reading the preamble during school assemblies was issued in February 2013 when the Congress-NCP government was in power.

The decision has been hailed on social media, with many appreciating the move:

Why only school children why not university students, MLAs and MPs everyday during session is on – every govt office should make study of constitution compulsory in high secondary and universities — Radha (@Radha69874377) January 21, 2020

It is highly appreciable and plausible of Maharashtra Government for Introducing preamble recitation in morning assemblies. Same should be made mandatory in all states . To preserve and maintain the vibrancy of our democracy. #SaveDemocracy — Nabam Tado (@TadoNabam) January 21, 2020

To counter the anti national charge by the BJP borne hindutva brigade hyper nationalists ,preamble reading should be made compulsory in schools as it started in maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/YxFWKudTKO — raaja bharathi (@Raufkha79649633) January 22, 2020

The fact that the Maharashtra govt. released a directive to schools to make Preamble Reading part of their daily routine is a welcome step in sensitising the gen next about the values enshrined in the constitution. Coming from a @ShivSena led govt is all the more welcoming. — RedDevil (@RedDevilsays) January 21, 2020

Notably, the move to make students read out the preamble to Constitution comes at a time when massive protests are being held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

