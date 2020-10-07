It has been only 3 days since PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s longest highway tunnel—Atal Rohtang Tunnel in Himachal and three accidents have already been reported. Also Read - Atal Tunnel: PM Modi Inaugurates Strategically Important All-weather World's Longest Highway Tunnel in Rohtang

Authorities have blamed reckless and negligent driving by tourists for the accidents and over-speeding and racing in the newly opened tunnel. Some did not adhere to the speed limit of 80km/hr, while others stopped midway to click selfies.

“Three accidents were reported in a single day after the tunnel was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 3. Showing a complete disregard for traffic rules, tourists and motorists have been clicking selfies while riding,” Brigadier KP Purushothaman, BRO Chief Engineer, Atal Tunnel said.

He further said the CCTVs recorded that a few motorists stopped their vehicles midway while crossing the tunnel to take selfies.

“No one is allowed to stop the vehicle midway and no overtaking is allowed despite the tunnel being double-lane, Purushothaman added.

No casualties or serious injuries have been reported so far.

The Atal Tunnel, a dream of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and named after him posthumously, has shortened the distance between Manali and Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti, by 46 km, reducing the travel time by nearly three hours. It has also ensured all-weather connectivity.

With a maximum speed limit of 80 km per hour, the tunnel is capable to take the traffic of 3,000 cars and 1,500 trucks per day.