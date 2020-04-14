New Delhi: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday called upon the Centre to reconsider its directive asking industries to continue paying full wages to their workers during the ongoing lockdown, saying that this would push them to bankruptcy. Also Read - T20 World Cup in Empty Stadiums Defies Belief: Allan Border

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister sought a reconsideration of the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The relevant part of the order states that ‘all the employers shall pay wages to their workers at their workplace, on the due date, without any deduction, for the period their establishment is under closure during the lockdown.’

This, Captain Amarinder in his letter said, ‘shall have huge implications for the industry as it may push them to bankruptcy as the income of most of these units has completely stopped due to lockdown.’

He added that this could also lead to the workers, especially the low-paid ones, being deprived of their income for no fault of theirs.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi, in his address to the nation earlier today, in which he announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 3, too, had urged the citizens to follow seven steps to help the government win the battle against COVID-19.

One of the seven steps was that industries should ‘show compassion at this time of crisis and not resort to layoffs of their employees.’

Punjab has thus far recorded nearly 180 positive cases of COVID-19, including 12 deaths.