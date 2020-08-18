New Delhi: A record high of 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday, adding that despite the level of testing being so high, the positivity rate has still remained low. Also Read - 'Added to Covid Count': Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Tests Positive For Coronavirus

"A new peak of 8.97 lakh #COVID19 tests done in the last 24 hours. Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low, 8.81% compared to the weekly national average, 8.84%", the ministry noted in a tweet today.

The ministry further said that the implementation of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation and effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced case fatality rate.

“30 states/union territories performed better than the national average”, it added in a subsequent tweet.

Focused implementation of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation & effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced Case Fatality Rate. 30 States/UTs performed better than the national average: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/Kr4JJBTP2T — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

Notably, the total number of coronavirus tests in India has crossed the 3 crore mark, the ministry had revealed on Monday, with the total number of tests at the time of the announcement being 3,00,41,400.

India’s current COVID-19 tally stands at 26,47,663. This includes 19,19,842 recovered cases and 50,921 deaths. The number of active cases, meanwhile, are at 6,76,900.

The recovered cases, active cases and deaths contribute 72.51%, 25.56% and 1.92% of the total number of cases, respectively.