New Delhi: At this time of corona crisis, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday made it compulsory to collect Aadhar card and phone number from customers for hairdressing in saloons and beauty parlours in the state.

Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the state government said that the service providers must collect details, including the unique ID number, from customers as part of preventive measures against the COVID- 19 pandemic.

As per the standard operating procedure issued by the state government, saloons, beauty parlours and spas have to maintain record of name, address, Aadhaar and mobile phone numbers of the customers. These measures are aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 and facilitate contact tracing.'

While saloons and beauty parlours were allowed to operate in all other parts of the state from May 24, the state government allowed them in Chennai police limits from Monday, when the “Unlock 1” phase started.

Principal Secretary Revenue Administration and Disaster Management Commissioner J Radhakrishnan has instructed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and all district collectors to direct the establishments to keep a record of all their customers and take other appropriate steps to contain the spread of the virus.

Accordingly, a seven-page SOP for owners and workers of these establishments, issued on Monday, makes it mandatory for the establishments to ensure facilities for hand washing with soap or provide hand sanitiser to the customers and employees.

The SOP further stated that the employees of the parlours should wear hand gloves and face-masks and must wash their hands before attending to customers.

Blades should not be reused and napkins given to customers should be disposed of safely. Headbands and towels one used for a customer should not be reused before washing.

The SOP also said owners should not allow employees having cold, cough or fever symptoms from working and ask them to approach a doctor immediately.

Only 50 per cent of the seats should be occupied at a time and markings for queues were necessary to avoid crowding, it added.