New Delhi: Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Thursday urged people to "record the movement" of BJP leaders driving on road as they have track record of running over the common people. He further said that the video "evidence" would be a great service to the country, in case "they decide to run their car over people and kill them."

Taking on to his official Twitter handle, Shivakumar said, "An appeal to the masses, whenever you see a BJP leader's car pass by, just open your phone camera and make a recording. You never know when they decide to run their car over people and kill them. Your video will then become evidence. It will be a great service to the country."

An appeal to the masses: whenever you see a BJP leader’s car pass by, just open your phone camera and make a recording. You never know when they decide to run their car over people and kill them. Your video will then become evidence. It will be a great service to the country. pic.twitter.com/9rKit00ZzW — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 7, 2021

The KPCC President’s statement came in the backdrop of a video that is doing rounds on the internet showing Union minister Ajay Mishra’s convoy, in which his son was present, rammed into them protesting farmers last week. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 during a protest against the Centre’s contentious agricultural laws.

“Please stay attentive if you find any BJP leader travelling near you. These days BJP leaders are killing people by running their vehicles over people. I request everyone to be cautious and record such images whenever such incidents happen,” Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, the prime accused and son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, Ashish alias Monu Bhaiyya has been served a notice by the Uttar Pradesh police and he has been summoned for questioning at 10 am on Friday.

The police have also issued an official statement over the entire case on Thursday and stated that apart from one accused, names of six other people have come to light out of which three have died on the spot during the violence.