Kanpur: Another shocking proof of slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s nexus with police officials has surfaced. This comes even as the Yogi Adityanath government initiates action against the police personnel found to have been hand-in-glove with Vikas Dubey. Also Read - Web Series on Vikas Dubey: Hansal Mehta to Direct a Project on The Life of Gangster

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday evening suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Anant Dev Tiwari for his alleged nexus with the gangster while Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh P was served a show-cause notice. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Was Anxiety Patient, Been in Treatment For 3-4 Years: Slain Gangster's Wife

The audio clip of the official, who claims to be a good friend of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow Police Announces Bounty of Rs 20,000 on Vikas Dubey's Brother Deep Prakash

The official can be heard telling the caller that he wept bitterly after the gangster was killed in an encounter on July 10.

The official goes on to say that he, too, could land in jail if his proximity with the gangster is revealed.

In the beginning of the audio, the official says that he tried to convince Dubey not to take any extreme steps in life which could put him in trouble.

The official revealed that Dubey used to organise ‘langar’ (community feast) at his Bikru residence daily where “not only policemen, but even tehsildar, lekhpal and BDO would join the langar and indulge in revelry”.

Eight policemen were killed in Kanpur’s Bikru village on July 3 by Dubey and his men and Dubey was killed on the morning of July 10 when he allegedly tried to escape the custody of STF, following an accident involving the vehicle in which he was being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

(With IANS inputs)