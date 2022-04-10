New Delhi: The security apparatus in the national capital has been put on a high alert following back-to-back recoveries of AK-47 rifles from different parts of the country.Also Read - Section 144, Night Curfew Imposed in Assam For 60 Days. Full List of Restrictions Here

The AK-47 rifle is the most commonly used weapon by terrorists.

Just five days ago, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a gangster with an AK-47 rifle and over 1,300 rounds of cartridges in the Shamli district. In another incident, the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police, during joint patrolling, recovered the same weapon along with a magazine from an Agartala-bound train at Lumding station in Assam's Hojai district.

The gangsters in Delhi-NCR or neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana do not usually use such weapons. Even the cost of an AK-47 in the black market is above the pay grades of most of the gangsters. A rifle costs nearly Rs 3 lakhs.

The police in the national capital are continuously battling with the nexus of illegal arms suppliers and now the recovery of AK-47 rifles, just 120 km from Delhi, has alerted the force.

The last time an AK-47 was found in Delhi was when the anti-terror unit, Special Cell, on October 12 last year arrested a suspected Pakistani terrorist from the Laxmi Nagar area.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the kingpin of a major illegal arms syndicate that was manufacturing arms and ammunition at secluded hilltops of the Aravalli forest area.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on March 15 arrested two key members of an interstate illegal arms supply racket and recovered 20 semi-automatic sophisticated and country made pistols from their possession.

Before the Republic day, the Delhi Police busted several illegal arms supply syndicates.

From January 20-25, the police arrested six notorious arms dealers who used to supply illegal arms and ammunition to the gangsters of Delhi, out of which the last was found to have illegal financial links with subversive modules based abroad.

(With agency inputs)