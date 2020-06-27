New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that India’s coronavirus or COVID-19 recovery rate has gone above 58 per cent and around 3 lakh people have recovered from the deadly virus so far. His comments come after the Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting which was chaired by him and attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Also Read - Govt Does Mot Discriminate on Basis of Faith, Caste: PM Modi

"Our mortality/fatality rate is near 3% which is very less. Our doubling rate has come down to near 19 days, which was 3 days before the lockdown", claimed the Health Minister.

On the other hand, data showed that India is less than 2 lakh cases away from Russia, which is in the third spot behind the US and Brazil, respectively. With 2,467,658 cases and 125,046 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE. Brazil comes in the second place with 1,274,974 infections and 55,961 deaths. India continued to be the fourth worst hit among 213 countries.

The country’s total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 5,00,000-mark on Saturday.