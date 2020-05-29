New Delhi: India, on Friday, entered the ninth position in the global coronavirus tally as the total number of positive cases crossed 1.65 lakh on Friday, recording the highest single-day spike of over 7,466 cases. Also Read - 'We Are Presently Focusing on Hiring Niche Talent': Delhi Start-up Increases Manpower by 12% Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

However, the country's recovery rate has also improved to 42.89 per cent, the Centre said.

The central government's health department noted that the number of active cases in the country, those who were under active medical supervision, was 89,987.

“So far, a total of 71,105 people have been cured. In the last 24 hours, 3,414 patients were found cured. This takes the total recovery rate to 42.89 per cent,” the officials said.

At least 175 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest report, Maharashtra recorded a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, while Delhi marked its highest jump so far with 1,024 positive cases of coronavirus patients. Meanwhile, 13 more people died of the deadly disease, bringing the state’s death toll to 316.

Notably, according to sources in the government, the Centre is likely to extend the nationwide lockdown for 15 more days, with more relaxations for non-containment zones.

Here are the top 5 worst-affected states in India:

Maharashtra – 59,546

Tamil Nadu – 19,372

Delhi – 16,221

Gujarat – 15,562

Rajasthan – 8,067

Madhya Pradesh – 7,451