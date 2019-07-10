The government on Wednesday revealed that there are more than 2.98 lakh positions vacant in the Railways as of June 1 this year and that the process to recruit over 2.94 lakh employees for the posts is going on.

Filling of vacancies is done through Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs), and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal revealed in the Lok Sabha that more than 4.61 lakh people have been recruited over the last decade.

Noting that filling up of vacancies is an ongoing process, Goyal said cadre strength is decided after taking into consideration various factors, including leave reserves and trainee reserves.

“The number of employees was 16,54,985 in 1991 and 12,48,101 in 2019. However, this has not affected the service of Railways,” Goyal said in a written reply.

As per data provided in the written reply, there were 2,98,574 vacancies across A, B, C and erstwhile D categories at the Railways as on June 1, 2019. The process for recruitment of 2,94,420 employees is going on.

In 2018-19, action was initiated to fill up 2,94,420 vacancies.

“Examinations have been held for 1,51,843 posts and will be held for 1,42,577 posts in 2019-20, for which employment notification was issued in 2019, duly taking the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota into account,” Goyal said.

According to him, output and quality of service depend not only on the workforce but also on the extent of use of technology and automation of systems.

“Therefore, it is not correct to correlate the quality of service with employee strength,” Goyal said.

