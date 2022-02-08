New Delhi: The number of recruitment in the Indian Police Service has been increased from 150 to 200 from the civil services exam (CSE) 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. In a written reply to an unstarred question on sanctioned posts of IPS officers, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said, “The Government of India has increased the recruitment to IPS from 150 to 200 from 2020 Civil Services Examination.”Also Read - Centre Seeks Extension Till January 9 For Framing CAA Rules

The Minister was replying to BJP MP Kanak Mal Katara, who asked the ministry number of sanctioned posts for IPS in Rajasthan. The BJP MP also sought for details of the posts of IPS likely to be filled by direct recruitment and by promotions, and whether there is a shortage of posts of IPS.

Replying to the questions, Rai said as per Indian Police Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Amendment Regulations, 2022, there are 221 sanctioned posts for IPS in Rajasthan, out of which 154 posts are earmarked to be filled up by direct recruitment and 67 posts by promotion.

“The vacant posts of Indian Police Service (IPS) in the country including Rajasthan cadre are filled up on regular basis,” he added.