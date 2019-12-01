New Delhi: With torrential rains having claimed five lives in the last two days in Tamil Nadu, the authorities on Sunday issued a red alert for five districts, even as more rainfall over the next two days was predicted for the state capital Chennai, which, too, has been witnessing heavy rains since morning.

Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes parts of city in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/jbFpGQjYBi — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

Amid continuing spells of rain, the Chennai district administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency (TNSDMA), meanwhile, announced that schools will also be closed in Chengelpet, Thiruvallur, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi and Cuddalore.

Schools in Puducherry, too, will be shut on Monday.

Besides Chennai, the city-based regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in Thiruvallur, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Thoothukkudi, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli.

In Chennai, where low atmospheric pressure is believed to be the reason behind the current and the predicted spells of rain, the Chennai corporation has set up helpline numbers for water-logging complaints, as well as those for tree falls. More than 600 water pumps and six tree-felling machines have been kept ready.

Additionally, 176 relief centres have been set up across the city and 109 boats arranged to evacuate people, should a need arise. Community kitchens have also been set up to prepare food for the needy.

In 2015, more than 500 people had died due to floods in the state, which were generated due to northeast monsoon. Chennai, too, suffered greatly due to the disaster, which also led to the closure of the airport, which got submerged completely.