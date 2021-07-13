Indore: A red alert has been issued in Indore and nearby districts of Madhya Pradesh due to the recent terror alarm in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) in UP had recently busted a major Al Qaeda module and arrested two terrorists linked to the group. The ATS had also recovered suspicious material including two pressure-cooker bombs, a detonator, and 6 to 7 kilograms of explosives from the house where they were hidden.Also Read - After UP, Alert Sounded in Bihar as Al Qaeda Module in Lucknow Raises Terror Warning

"Police personnel have been deployed in civil dress. Bomb disposal squad has been also deployed," said Harinarayanchari Mishra, Inspector-general of police (IGP) Indore.

"We've put a red alert in the State. I've directed the Director general of police (DGP) to issue alerts in the State," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said yesterday after suspicion that more terrorists may be on the run.

Earlier on Sunday, Bihar State Police Headquarters sounded an alert in all districts and railway stations after the arrest of the two terrorists in Lucknow.

A team led by IG ATS, G.K. Goswami, closed in on their location on Saturday and arrested the two from a house in Dubagga area of Kakori, Lucknow. An alert was also issued in the Lucknow Commissionerate area, Hardoi, Sitapur, Barabanki, Unnao and Rae Bareli districts and western Uttar Pradesh in view of the terror strike plan.