New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Nainital and several other districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next three days. The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Nainital, following which authorities have alerted SDRF, disaster management team, police etc.

The authorities have also asked people to not venture around rivers. Besides, tourists have been advised to be alert owing to the possibility of landslides in the hilly areas.