New Delhi: Several southern states of the country including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have been reeling under heavy rains for over 15 days so far. And now, the weather department had given a red alert to all coastal districts of Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai till Saturday and an orange alert to the adjacent districts. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry are also expected to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation. At least 18 self-contained teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry as they brace for heavy rains again. They are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next 4-5 days.Also Read - International Flights: IndiGo Announces Daily Flights to Singapore From Nov 29 Under Vaccinated Travel Lane | Check Guidelines For Travellers

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, the state of Tamil Nadu is most likely to receive ‘isolated extremely heavy’ rainfall till November 29, while Andhra Pradesh is predicted to receive a spell of heavy rainfall from November 26 to 29. IMD’s official release on the matter said, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 26th to 29th November. Isolated Extremely Heavy falls also likely over north Tamil Nadu today, the 26th Nov, 2021. Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema during the same period. Isolated very heavy falls also very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema on 28th and 29th November, 2021,” the official press release read. Also Read - Volkswagen Extends Service Support To Flood-Affected Customers In Chennai, Puducherry, Tirupati

The IMD also issued an advisory warning the local fishermen that squally winds are very likely over Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, along the Tamil Nadu coast and Bay of Bengal on November 26 and 27 and that, fishermen should not venture into these areas. Also Read - IPL 2022 Likely to Begin on April 2, Opener to be Played in Chennai: Report

“Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, along & off south Tamilnadu coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on 26th & 27th November. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas,” a tweet from IMD said.

 Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, along & off south Tamilnadu coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on 26th & 27th November. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 26, 2021

The release further said that a low-pressure area will, likely, form over the Andaman Sea around 29th November. Andaman and Nicobar, under its influence, will face heavy rainfalls on November 29 and 30.

CM Stalin to meet Governor RN Ravi today to discuss rain situation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will meet Governor RN Ravi on Saturday to discuss the situation in the state due to continuous and heavy rainfall, informed the Chief Minister’s Office. Nagapattinam and Cuddalore are the most affected districts due to the incessant rain.

100 per cent more rainfall

According to media reports, southern states have clocked in record rainfall in November with Andhra Pradesh receiving 156 per cent excess rains, Kerala showing 148 per cent departure, while Tamil Nadu witnessed a 115 per cent departure.

The last time there was a similar situation was in November 2015 when Chennai and many other areas of Tamil Nadu had witnessed similar excessive rains.

States trying to handle situation

States have been trying to cope up with the situation on their own. According to a report by HT, the Andhra Pradesh government has promised to distribute essential commodities like rice, dal, onion, oil, potatoes to the flood-affected families in the state, free of cost. Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has also decided to allocate Rs 500 core for the repair of bridges and roads damaged due to rains in the state. CM Bommai said that the compensation to rebuild the damaged houses will be disbursed soon.

In Tamil Nadu, a team assessed the damages caused by the rains in the state on a four-day visit. The state government has, reportedly, demanded a compensation of Rs 4,000 crore for the repair and rebuilding. CM MK Stalin will meet Governor RN Ravi to discuss the situation today. Also, as many as 21 districts have declared holidays for educational institutions in Tamil Nadu.