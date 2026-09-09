Red Fort blast: NIA chargesheet names Umer Un Nabi Chief as mastermind of terror conspiracy

The NIA chargesheet refers to Nabi’s alleged plan to travel to Afghanistan for “Hijrat”, amid his growing association with the extremist ideology allegedly propagated by the group.

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Red Fort blast case: Al-Qaeda offshoot behind deadly Red Fort blast that killed 11: UN Security Council body report(Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi: In a significant national development after almost an year of the deadly blast that shock the national capital, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named Umer Un Nabi, who died in the November 2025 Red Fort car explosion, as the mastermind behind the attack. In its chargesheet, the agency identified Nabi—also known as Pinda and Rahul Bhat, as the operational lead of “AGuH Interim,” a revived manifestation of Al-Qaida in the Indian Sub-continent. He had allegedly been working since early 2022 to rebuild the dormant terror module and assemble a network of radicalized individuals to launch attacks against the Indian State.

What does the NIA chargesheet say on Red Fort blast?

According to the investigation, Nabi played a central role in driving the module’s ground operations. He allegedly radicalized recruits, promoted martyrdom, organized secret meetings, facilitated terror training, and managed key logistics required for the conspiracy.

The chargesheet also refers to Nabi’s alleged plan to travel to Afghanistan for “Hijrat”, amid his growing association with the extremist ideology allegedly propagated by the group. The NIA has said that Nabi and other members of the module possessed and circulated extremist literature advocating armed struggle and violence.

Among the material examined during the investigation were documents titled “Definition of Jihad”, “The Requirements of Jihad”, “The 21 Aims and Objectives of Jihad”, “39 Ways to Serve and Participate in Jihad” and “44 Ways to Support Jihad”.

According to the agency, the literature sought to justify violent extremism and portrayed armed struggle as a religious obligation. The material also allegedly contained instructions on operational secrecy, concealment, the use of false identities and different forms of terrorist attacks.

The accused persons, according to the chargesheet, remained in contact through encrypted messaging applications, including Signal. The chargesheet alleges that Nabi played a key role in arranging funds, procuring illegal weapons and securing locations for members of the module and materials allegedly connected with the conspiracy.

The chargesheet alleges that Nabi played a key role in arranging funds, procuring illegal weapons and securing locations for members of the module and materials allegedly connected with the conspiracy.

Meetings were allegedly held in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi-NCR, where members were trained and preparations were made for carrying out terrorist activities. The NIA has also referred to the recovery of chemicals and laboratory equipment during the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)