Al-Qaeda offshoot behind deadly Red Fort blast that killed 11: UN Security Council body report

The report also flagged AQIS’s alleged efforts to expand its presence by establishing operational cells in Bangladesh.

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Red Fort blast case: Al-Qaeda offshoot behind deadly Red Fort blast that killed 11: UN Security Council body report(Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi: In a significant development, a UN Security Council monitoring body has linked the November 2025 car bombing near Delhi’s Red Fort to al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), according to a newly released report. The report also flagged AQIS’s alleged efforts to expand its presence by establishing operational cells in Bangladesh.

“Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS, not listed) continued to evolve from a fragmented group into a regional terrorist entity; it established logistics and financial networks, working in decentralized small, scattered cells instead of large units. The attack in November 2025 on the Red Fort in Delhi was officially attributed to AQIS. There was some concern about AQIS trying to exploit Bangladesh to establish cells there,” reads the thirty-eighth report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the United Nations Security Council. The report was published on August 10, 2026.

The latest report from the Security Council’s sanctions monitoring team regarding al-Qaeda and the and ISIL (Da’esh), which was released this week, highlighted that both terrorist organizations have shown a sustained interest over many years in developing chemical and biological weapons, but so far have failed to overcome the associated technical challenges. In the report, it was stated that at the end of 2025, the Indian authorities arrested three people, including a doctor, who had been tasked by an ISIL (Da’esh) cell abroad to develop ricin. ISIL (Da’esh) in the Syrian Arab Republic also reportedly attempted to acquire chemicals left over by the former Government and reportedly kidnapped a former chemical engineer to help.

The NIA has already filed a charge sheet against several accused persons. One of them has expired in the deadly blast that took place near Red Fort in November 2025. The case was taken up by the newly designated Special Exclusive NIA Court at Rouse Avenue court complex. Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma extended the judicial custody till August 12. The Special NIA court is to consider the charge sheet filed by the NIA.

Earlier on May 14, the NIA had filed the first charge sheet. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against 10 accused persons in connection with the blast that occurred near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10, 2025. As per the NIA, the high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) explosion killed 11 people and injured several others, besides causing extensive damage to nearby property.The agency has invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Among those chargesheeted is alleged main conspirator Dr. Umer Un Nabi, whose proceedings are proposed to be abated owing to his death.