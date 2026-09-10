Red Fort bombers were actually planning to target THIS temple, traffic enroute led them to take different route

The suicide bomber had first parked the explosives-laden i20 near Lal Mandir, a Jain temple, before proceeding to the Red Fort, the NIA has alleged.

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Delhi Police officials at the spot after an explosion in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi. ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged that Red Fort car blast accused Umar Un Nabi used urea in making explosives. The agency said in its chargesheet that the doctor extracted urea from urine for the purpose.

According to the chargesheet, the NIA has collected witness accounts and forensic evidence tracing Nabi’s movements and whereabouts in Nuh, along with his mobile phone use and alleged preparation of explosive materials.

Investigators have found that Nabi first parked his explosives-laden i20 near the Lal Mandir Jain temple before moving to the Red Fort, where the blast on November 10, 2025, killed 11 people and injured dozens.

Until a day before, the suicide bomber lived in a rented room in Nuh for about 11 days, according to a witness who lived nearby. This is where he allegedly made explosives.

What was the Urine-to-bomb plan?

According to the chargesheet, pen drives recovered from Nabi and another accused, Shaheen Saeed, contained PDFs detailing a method of making explosives with urea nitrate. The documents also mentioned an alternative method of extracting urea from urine, the NIA claimed.

According to the agency, a witness claimed she spotted a polybag containing urine in Nabi’s room, which caused it to smell badly. She reportedly complained about the issue to his friend Shoaib.

The chargesheet also mentioned that during his stay in Nuh, Nabi went out to buy new clothes with a relative of Shoaib – a t-shirt, a white shirt, and cargo pants, to be specific. The payment was made in cash. The purchases serve as key evidence in the NIA probe.

What was the target?

The chargesheet suggests that Lal Mandir was the suicide bomber’s original target, but traffic in central Delhi led to a last-minute change of plan.

The NIA had mapped his movements as part of its probe to unearth the wider conspiracy behind the deadly blast. Nabi, it said, walked out of the Sunhari Masjid parking lot around 6:37 pm. He drove his car and tried to park near Lal Mandir, the chargesheet said.

However, due to traffic and police presence, he took a U-turn and reached the Red Fort, it added. The blast occurred minutes later, at 6:50 pm.