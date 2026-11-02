Red Fort to Kashmiri Gate: Heritage corridor planned with footpaths, cycle tracks, interpretation park

The Delhi government and IVPN are giving Netaji Subhash Marg in Old Delhi a makeover. The 3.5-kilometre road, which connects the Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Kashmere Gate, is being turned into a smart heritage corridor with wide sidewalks, cycle tracks and modern amenities.

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Netaji Subhash Marg will become a smart heritage corridor. File image/PTI

The Delhi government and the Indraprastha Development Corporation (IVPN) have put together a large-scale master plan aimed at bringing modern urban facilities to Old Delhi while keeping its historical heritage at the centre.

Netaji Subhash Marg will become a smart heritage corridor. The roughly 3.5-km stretch from Delhi Gate to Kashmiri Gate, which ties together the Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Kashmiri Gate, will get wide footpaths, cycle tracks, a heritage interpretation park at Delhi Gate and modern public amenities.

Old Delhi, with its Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Kashmiri Gate, is about to look very different. The Delhi government has drawn up plans to rework Netaji Subhash Marg, the 3.5-kilometre road between Delhi Gate and Kashmiri Gate.

The project, being developed by the Indraprastha Development Corporation (IVPN), aims to preserve Old Delhi’s historic character while providing world-class civic amenities, improved traffic management, and a safe pedestrian corridor. This route will serve as a vibrant bridge between Delhi’s rich historical heritage and modern urban life.

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3.5 km corridor to be divided into three parts

Based on the availability and width of the road, the entire Netaji Subhash Marg is being designed by dividing it into three different zones.

Kashmere Gate to GPO Chowk: This section will have a road width of 12 to 24 meters. Safe pedestrian walkways and traffic control will be the focus here.

GPO to Brijmohan Chowk Jama Masjid Square: This section has an average width of 45 meters. The widest footpaths, dedicated bus lanes, and green belts will be developed here.

Brijmohan Chowk to Delhi Gate Square: The average width is 16.8 to 26 meters. Landscaping and vendor zones will be provided to facilitate smooth vehicular movement.

Grand heritage park to be built at Delhi Gate

The most attractive part of this project will be the proposed Heritage Interpretation Park near Delhi Gate.

Cultural and Green Area: Expect statues from history, handsome pavilions, ornamental benches and flower beds mixing native and foreign blooms.

Expect statues from history, handsome pavilions, ornamental benches and flower beds mixing native and foreign blooms. Smart Amenities: Walkers, cyclists and drivers are all accounted for, the plan includes pedestrian-friendly paths, dedicated cycle tracks, green dividers, parking areas and modern public toilets.

Walkers, cyclists and drivers are all accounted for, the plan includes pedestrian-friendly paths, dedicated cycle tracks, green dividers, parking areas and modern public toilets. Direct connectivity of historical monuments: Walking or cycling between the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Kashmiri Gate and the parks and sights around them should become much easier once the corridor is ready.

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Priorities will be given to…

With millions of tourists and locals passing through Old Delhi every day, the corridor is being designed to handle the crowds. Plans include regular vehicle lanes, bus-only lanes, cycle tracks and wide sidewalks.

The plan also tidies up the road itself. Current bus stops will be upgraded, new parking zones will keep cars from being left all over the roadside, and the whole 3.5-kilometre stretch will get heritage streetlights, greenery and landscaping.