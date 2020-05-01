New Delhi: The Centre on Friday apprised states about the new guidelines for monitoring and classification of hotspots or containment zones worst affected by COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - COVID-19: 'Delhi Won't Stop Clinical Trials of Plasma Therapy', Says CM Kejriwal

"The districts were earlier designated as hotspots or red-zones, orange zones and green zones primarily based on the cumulative cases reported and the doubling rate. Since recovery rates have gone up, the districts are now being designated across various zones duly broad-basing the criteria. This classification is multi-factorial and takes into consideration the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts," India Today quoted Union Health Ministry as writing to Chief Secretaries of states.

A district can be marked a green zone if no cases have been reported since 21 days, the guideline said.

“It is further highlighted that based on field feedback and additional analysis at the state level, states may designate additional red or orange zones as appropriate. However, states may not relax the zonal classification of districts classified as communicated by the Ministry.”

Further, the list can be revised weekly and states can add additional red and orange zones, the instructions read. However, states have not been allowed to relax the classification.