New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a campaign called 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' to tackle air pollution in the national capital. The Delhi CM urged people to switch off the engines of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said that there are one crore vehicles registered in the city.

If 30-40 lakh vehicles come on the road every day and keep idling at traffic signals, it increases air pollution levels in the city, Kejriwal said.

While waiting on a traffic signal, we must switch our vehicles off. Launching another initiative to tackle air pollution in Delhi | LIVE https://t.co/CCNIdHgbHJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 15, 2020

Kejriwal said, “We all should take an oath today. If you switch the engine off on red lights, you will save more fuel and it will also help reduce pollution.”

He mentioned that there are one crore vehicles registered in Delhi. According to experts, even if 10 lakh vehicles turn off ignition at traffic signals then 1.5 tonnes of PM10 pollutant and 0.4 tonnes of PM2.5 will be reduced in a year, the Delhi CM added.

Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category:

A noxious haze hung over the national capital on Thursday as its air turned foul and the quality index mounted to ‘very poor’ category, for the second time this week. The East Delhi district recorded highest pollution.

Delhi’s air quality index stood at 320 at noon, which falls in the ‘very poor’ category. The particulate matter with the diameter of 2.5 microgram per cubic meter, which is too small to be filtered out of the body, is the main pollutant.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), which come under the aegis of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, categorizes air quality in the 0-50 range as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

Delhi’s neighbouring areas — Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida — also recorded ‘very poor’ quality of air. Greater Noida’s air is currently the most polluted amongst all.

The air pollution reaches a crescendo every winter in Delhi and surrounding regions, when pollution from stubble burning combines with the suspended water droplets in the lower atmosphere to form a thick blanket of noxious smog.

(With IANS inputs)