New Delhi: As the lockdown 2.0 nears its end, the Union Health Ministry on Friday divided 733 districts across the country into red, orange and green zones. On the basis of incidence of cases of COVID-19, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback, 130 districts are listed in red zones, 284 in orange zone and 319 in green zone. Metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have been designated as red zones in the new classification. Also Read - Red, Green, Orange- Zone Classification Can be Revised Weekly, Centre Tells States

Take a look at the complete list of red zones here:

Andaman And Nicobar Islands

South Andamans

Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool

Guntur

Krishna

Chittoor

Spsr Nellore

Bihar

Munger

Patna

Rohtas

Buxar

Gaya

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh)

Delhi

South East

Central

North

South

North East

West

Shahdara

East

New Delhi

North West

South West

Gujarat

Surat

Vadodara

Anand

Banaskantha

Panchmahals

Bhavnagar

Gandhinagar

ArvaIli

Jammu and Kashmir

Bandipora

Shopian

Anantnag

Srinagar

Haryana

Sonipat

Faridabad

Jharkhand

Ranchi

Karnataka

Bengaluru Urban

Mysuru

Bengaluru Rural

Kerala

Kannur

Kottayam

Madhya Pradesh

Indore

Bhopal

Ujjain

Jabalpur

Dhar

Barwani

East Nimar

Dewas

Gwalior

Maharashtra

Mumbai

Pune

Thane

Nashik

Palghar

Nagpur

Solapur

Yavatmal

Aurangabad

Satara

Dhule

Akola

Jalgaon

Mumbai Suburban

Odisha

Jajapur

Bhadrak

Baleshwar

Punjab

Jalandhar

Patiala

Ludhiana

Rajasthan

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Kota

Ajmer

Bharatpur

Nagaur

Banswara

Jhalawar

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

Madurai

Namakkal

Thanjavur

Chengalpattu

Thiruvallur

Tiruppur

Ranipet

Virudhunagar

Thiruvarur

VeIIore

Kanchipuram

Telangana

Hyderabad

Suryapet

Ranga Reddy

MedchalMalkajgiri

Vikarabad

Warangal Urban

Uttar Pradesh

Agra

Lucknow

Saharanpur

Kanpur Nagar

Moradabad

Firozabad

Gautam Buddha Nagar

Bulandshahr

Meerut

Rae Bareli

Varanasi

Bijnor

Amroha

Sant Kabeer Nagar

Aligarh

Muzaffarnagar

Rampur

Mathura

Bareilly

Uttarakhand

Haridwar

West Bengal

Kolkata

Howrah

24 Paraganas North

24 Paraganas South

Medinipur West

Medinipur East

Darjeeling

Jalpaiguri

Kalimpong

Maldah

Notably, this classification of districts is to be followed by states and UTs till a week post May 3, when the second phase of lockdown will end, for containment operations. This list will be revised on a weekly basis or earlier and communicated to states for further follow-up action.