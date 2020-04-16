New Delhi: The entire country has been demarcated into three zones depending on the number of COVID-19 cases. Here is all you need to know about these zones: Also Read - German Zoo to Kill Animals to Feed Rest of The Animals Amid Lockdown to Survive

What are red zone hotspots?

Highest caseload districts contributing to more than 80 per cent of cases in India. Or, highest caseload districts contributing to more than 80 per cent of cases for each state of India or districts with a doubling rate less than four days. Mumbai, South Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kasaragod are the top five districts.

From Red to Orange to Green

These can be turned to the orange zone when no cases are reported in 14 days. Then these zones will be turned to green zone when no positive cases are reported in the next 14 days.