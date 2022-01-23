New Delhi: Red granite walkways spreading 1.10 lakh square metre with greenery all around, 133 light poles along the Rajpath, 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages and stepped gardens will be part of the redeveloped Central Vista in the national capital, officials said on Saturday. According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, there will be a total of 915 light poles, including those in gardens and along the Rajpath between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India gate, a move aimed at making the Central Vista more pedestrian-friendly round the clock.Also Read - Delhi Wakes Up To Light Rain, Air Quality Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Zone

People witnessing the Republic Day parade this year will get to see major changes along the stretch in terms of the new look of Rajpath and facilities created under the government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. Although temporary bridges on water bodies along the Rajpath have been set up as part of the Republic Day parade arrangements, a total of 16 permanent ones will come up. Also Read - 50% Attendance, Staggered Timing: Delhi Issues New Guidelines For Private Offices | Read Here

#WATCH | The first look of Central Vista Avenue in Delhi which is being redeveloped. (Visuals from earlier today) pic.twitter.com/CmRAEIR1mk — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who visited the Central Vista Avenue, said that a full dress rehearsal parade will be held on Sunday. “In spite of (recent) rains, etc., all the work is complete,” Puri told reporters, adding that only 25 trees have been relocated and of them, 22 trees have been shifted to another location and three are here.

It will be complete by the Winter Session: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/CASPxa2ALb — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

