New Delhi: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), India’s apex body on immunisation has recommended administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield between eight and 16 weeks after the first dose, news agency PTI reported quoting official sources on Sunday. Currently, the second dose of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield is given between 12-16 weeks after the first dose under the National Vaccination Strategy.Also Read - 'Situation May Change Dramatically in Few Weeks': Maharashtra Minister Hints at Possibility of Fourth Wave of COVID. Deets Inside

The government had on May 13, 2021, extended the gap between the first and second doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks based on the recommendations by NTAGI. Also Read - Covid-19 Vaccinations For Children In 12-14 Age Group Begins - Watch Video

According to the report, the recommendation for Covishield is yet to be implemented in the national COVID-19 vaccination programme. Also Read - Corona Cases Back on Rise: China Reports First COVID Death in More Than a Year; Fauci Warns of Lockdown in US

“The latest recommendation of NTAGI is based on recent global scientific evidence derived from programmatic data,” PTI quoted an official source as saying.

“According to it, when the second dose of Covishield is given eight weeks onwards, the antibody response generated is almost similar when administered at an interval of 12 to 16 weeks,” the source explained.

The decision will lead to accelerated administration of the second dose of Covishield to the remaining six to seven crore individuals amid rising cases in several countries, the source added.

The NTAGI is yet to suggest any change in the schedule of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, whose second dose is administered 28 days after the first dose.